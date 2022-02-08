National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TSE DPM opened at C$7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,000. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$753,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,333,563. Insiders acquired 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

