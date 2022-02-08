National Bank Financial Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.75

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.48.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

