National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 3,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
