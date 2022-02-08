National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 3,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

