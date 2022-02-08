National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 9,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,312. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

