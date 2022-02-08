National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

