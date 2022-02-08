Natixis Buys 146,191 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,742.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,191 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

