Natixis Buys 70,961 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,961 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.