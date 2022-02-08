Natixis Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Booking were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,483.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,051.64 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 271.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,344.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,342.17.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

