Natixis Sells 1,644 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

