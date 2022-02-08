Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
