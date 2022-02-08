Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

