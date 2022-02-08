NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NCR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 1,292,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

