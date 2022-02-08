Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) PT Lowered to €33.00

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($43.10) to €33.00 ($37.93) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Friday. Neoen has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.
About Neoen
