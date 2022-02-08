Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) PT Lowered to €33.00

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($43.10) to €33.00 ($37.93) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Friday. Neoen has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

