Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Nestlé stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

