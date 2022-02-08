Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,766 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 1.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.13% of Nestlé worth $453,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,173,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 56.5% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
