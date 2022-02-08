Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,766 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 1.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.13% of Nestlé worth $453,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,173,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 56.5% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.