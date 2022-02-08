NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,898,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 113.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

