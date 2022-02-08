Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 211,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 203,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 496,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

