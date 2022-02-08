Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $93.69 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 605,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $93,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

