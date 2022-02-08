Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $108,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,649,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of ANET opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 805,800 shares of company stock worth $139,581,158. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.