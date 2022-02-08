New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Gold were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $6,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of New Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.