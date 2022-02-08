New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $233,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,721,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

