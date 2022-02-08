Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 506,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,188. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

