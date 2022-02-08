News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $54,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $2,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 52.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 34.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

