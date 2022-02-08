NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,203,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,983,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 148.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 87.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 500,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 126,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

