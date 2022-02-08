NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

