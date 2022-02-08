NFTX Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. NFTX has a total market cap of $57.14 million and $401,479.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $139.86 or 0.00320702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00105671 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,556 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

