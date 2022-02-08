Nicola Heffron Sells 1,636 Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicola Heffron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Nicola Heffron sold 467 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $7,196.47.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Nicola Heffron sold 257 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $7,982.42.

Shares of TSVT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 223,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. 2seventy bio Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

