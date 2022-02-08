Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.37

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
