Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.37

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

