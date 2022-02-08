Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

