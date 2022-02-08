NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.83

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 47702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
