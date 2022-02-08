NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.83

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 47702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NMI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

