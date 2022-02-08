NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.68

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 17457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NN Group from €42.00 ($48.28) to €45.00 ($51.72) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

