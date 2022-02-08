Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 137

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from SEK 127 to SEK 137 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($13.22) to €10.30 ($11.84) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.37) to €12.60 ($14.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

