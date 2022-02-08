Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NRSDY opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

