Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.39 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

