NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

