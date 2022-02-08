NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

