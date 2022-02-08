NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NOV by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.