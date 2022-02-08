Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $94.80

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.80, but opened at $89.62. Novavax shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 47,389 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.
The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
