NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.45

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.