Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$85.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.56.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NTR traded up C$2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,888. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.18. The firm has a market cap of C$53.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

