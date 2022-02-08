NXM Reaches One Day Volume of $17,237.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. NXM has a market capitalization of $682.02 million and approximately $17,237.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $103.18 or 0.00237421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00105321 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,641 coins and its circulating supply is 6,610,068 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

