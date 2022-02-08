OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 6,756 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.