OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 771.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $612,000.

UJAN opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

