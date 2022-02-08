OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZAA opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

