OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

Shares of UXI stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $35.20.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.