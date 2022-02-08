OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 777,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

