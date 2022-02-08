OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

BATS:TTAI opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. FCF International Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

