Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

