OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.34. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 29,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

