onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.61.

ON opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

