Opacity One Day Volume Reaches $251,461.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $251,461.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105703 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

